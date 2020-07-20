San Francisco Giants’ players kneel during national anthem in exhibition game against Oakland

National/World

At least three San Francisco Giants players knelt during the national anthem in Monday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

The Giants’ posted a video of the kneeling on their official Twitter account with the caption “#BlackLivesMatter.”

The kneeling comes at a time when athletes, entertainers and companies are coming to terms with systemic racism and the killings of Black people at the hands of police. Athletes from professional leagues to high school teams have been kneeling for the anthem in support of the ongoing protests for social justice and racial equality. But the most prominent athlete to take a knee during the anthem has been Colin Kaepernick, who first sat and then kneeled for the anthem in 2016.

Monday’s game was the Giants’ first exhibition game of the season. The regular season for Major League Baseball is set to begin Thursday. Every team will play a 60-game schedule entirely against teams in their own geographic region to limit travel.