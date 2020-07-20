NYPD officers thankful for show of support during Sunday pro-police parade

National/World

New York (WCBS) — A convoy of cars hit the streets in Queens on Sunday.

The event was a show of support for police, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

Dep. Ins. Scott Henry says being an officer of the law means weathering highs and lows.

What happened Sunday, he said, was definitely a high.

Henry is the commanding officer of the NYPD‘s 107th Precinct, here for the people of northern Queens.

Midday Sunday, hundreds of civilians showed up in Forest Hills for him and all the officers that serve the area to say thank you with a noisy rolling parade of signs, flags and cheers.

“We felt that we had to do something that was good for the police,” event organizer Yaakov Serle said.

Serle, who publishes the Queens Jewish Link, said he organized it with the help of several rabbis, each determined to show respect and gratitude for hard-working members of a department undergoing intense scrutiny and change.

“We feel that defending the police and backing the blue is very, very important for the entire world and we hope this leaves a message to the rest of the world, that the rest of the world should defend law and order,” Serle said.

New York Assemblyman David Weprin, who supports some police reform, made note of the recent increase in gun violence, but said he has no tolerance for disrespect and violence from anyone.

The caravan continued to the 112th Precinct station house, which serves Forest Hills and Rego Park.

“I appreciate it very much,” one lieutenant said.

The demonstration of support had cars on the move almost the entire time. No incidents were reported.

“That’s what we’re here to do, to back the police and show support and give our appreciation to those who serve us,” Kew Gardens Hills resident Steven Saphirstein said.

Officers told CBS2 they are grateful for the spectacle they said was timed right to help lift morale.

