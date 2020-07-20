More than 60 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence

National/World

Chicago, IL (WGN) — The violence continues across Chicago after 12 people were killed and more than 60 were shot over the weekend.

Chicago police say since 6 p,m. Friday through midnight Sunday, 63 people were shot — including nine juveniles, and 12 people were killed in 41 shootings incidents in the city.

The latest shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday at 113th and Carpenter in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Five people were shot and at least two were killed, according to police. The surviving victims were taken to area hospitals.

No one is in custody and Area 2 Detectives are investigating the incident.

Another shooting happened early Sunday morning in the Loop on Wacker near Wabash. Police say the shooting started with several men arguing on a nearby bridge, and one of the men opened fire. A 35-year-old man and woman were struck while in a vehicle. Police say the man was killed and the woman was struck twice.

Later Sunday afternoon, two children were shot at 82nd and Ada. Police said the two boys — cousins, ages 10 and 11 — were outside in front of a home when someone shot them during a drive-by. The 10-year-old was shot in the ankle, and the 11-year-old was hit in the arm. Both were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where they are listed in good condition.

A 27-year-old man was also hit in the leg and arm in the shooting. Family members tell WGN they were gathering on the second anniversary of the death of another man who was killed due to gun violence.

Police say since Jan. 1, 203 children — 17 and under — have been shot in Chicago, with 35 of those children killed.

