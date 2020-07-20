Missing 300-pound pig statue returns to Oklahoma City restaurant

National/World

Oklahoma City, OK ( KFOR) — Owners of a local restaurant say a 300-pound statue that disappeared from their property earlier this month has returned.

A giant statue of a Dinosaur named Jake Gyllenhall stands guard outside Guyutes Restaurant.

Equipped with a mask and cleaning supplies, he’s taking a lot of precautions these days but he couldn’t protect Jezebel the pig.

“A lot of our guests take pictures of her and sit on her and she’s one of us,” said Wayne Perotka, co-owner is Guyutes.

Perotka says when he and his staff came back to the restaurant after the Fourth of July their favorite greeter, Jezebel, was gone.

“I’m guessing it was a few people or they probably had a forklift because she’s around 300 pounds, she’s solid concrete,” said Perotka.

Last week, the crew at Guyutes told KFOR they just wanted their pig statue back.

“We’re not pressing any charges or anything like that – we just want our pig back,” Perotka said.

