Kailua school raising money to create “Outdoor Learning Spaces” for students

Kailua, HI (KITV) — With Hawaii’s public schools resuming in just over two weeks, educators are working to minimize the risks of contracting COVID-19.

At Aikahi Elementary School in Kailua, Principal Keoki Fraser met with parents and staff to talk about the ways the school setting could be modified to maintain social distancing and safety but still have a conducive learning environment.

They were asked to think outside the box. They took it further and thought outside the classroom.

KITV4’s Eddie Dowd caught up with Principal Fraser–on a Sunday–to talk about how a unique idea came together.

“I want them to feel safe. I want them to know we are doing everything we can to ensure their safety,” Fraser said referring to his students.

For the past several weeks — Fraser, along with two dozen volunteers, have worked to create an outdoor learning space for keiki.

He showed us around the structures and pointed out the details.

“It provides shelter from the rain , it has elevated floors with extra padding.” With shovel in hand, he started to level the ground around the turf platform.

“I think these kind of outdoor learning space will play a big role in us being able to redefine what a great learning experience will be.”

Principal Fraser says his team of volunteers are made up of parents and local business owners. An architect dad came up with a simple design and they got to work.

One of the people helping him is professional artist Leanna Wolff, parent of twin daughters who will be entering the first grade at the school. She was given the green light to transform the side of 40 foot storage containers into a work of art.

“These are going to be amazing spaces where, when they are in P.E., even if it’s raining, they can still roll around and run around.”

Wolff and her daughter took a break from a weekend of family camping on the beach to work on an ocean-themed mural.

We asked her what she was looking forward to when school returns. She said science because “you get to make potions” and art to “paint and outline”.

Aikahi Elementary school is trying to raise $8,000 to complete the outdoor space in time for the first day of school on August 4th.

The school started a GoFundMe page and has raised over $3,000.

