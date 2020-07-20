Skip to Content
15-year-old charged in the accidental shooting death of south St. Louis boy

    St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — A 15-year-old boy was charged after a 6-year-old was killed in an accidental shooting in South City Wednesday.

The shooting was reported in the 5000 block of South Broadway around 3:15 p.m. Police initially said they received a call saying the young boy was suffering from a “self-inflicted” gunshot but clarified the shooting was accidental.

Homicide detectives have been requested for the investigation.

