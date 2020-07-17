Suspect wanted for shooting Salem police officer taken into custody after hours-long standoff

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

SALEM, OR (KPTV) — A suspect wanted for shooting a Salem police officer early Friday morning has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

Police said the officer, who is not being identified at this time, was shot while conducting an investigation near Mission Street and 17th Street at around 3:20 a.m.

The officer received non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at an area hospital.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene.

Police said the suspect was tracked to a home near 13th Street and Waller Street Southeast. SWAT responded to the area.

Northbound 13th Street Southeast was blocked at Hines Street during the standoff.

At around 1:45 p.m., police tweeted that the suspect was in custody.

All westbound lanes of Mission Street between 22nd Street and 17th Street were closed until about 8:45 a.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

Further details about the incident have not been released by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Salem police TIPS line at 503-588-8477.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.