Prosecutors want members of the “Miske Enterprise” to remain behind bars

Oahu , HI (KITV) — Prosecutors want members of the group the feds call the “Miske Enterprise” to remain behind bars. Mike Miske and six others were arrested on Wednesday and Miske is the alleged leader of what the FBI described as local mafia-like organized crime ring. All seven suspects faced a judge today via tele-conference and pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors want all of them held without bail but for Miske alone, they filed a 32-page motion arguing he presents a grave danger to the community.

“Despite the government and the media trying to paint Mr. Miske as a public enemy #1. Mr. Miske has owned and operated legitimate businesses in our community for years. Businesses that have employed dozens if no hundreds of people,” Tommy Otake, Miske’s attorney, said.

Court documents show Miske is a flight risk with millions of dollars in assets. Between 2010 and 2017, documents also show he spent more than $15.8 million.

Charges against Miske include murder, murder for hire, kidnapping and drug trafficking. The Oahu businessman arrested at home in Kailua is also accused of threatening competitors with violence.

“Let’s see how the case and evidence plays out. I think that’s the only fair way to approach this. Beyond that, that’s all I have to say,” Otake said.

Three of the charges Miske faces come with the possibility of a death sentence. But the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed one has never been executed in Hawaii.

“It’s very extreme. Especially when you keep in mind, under state law, we don’t allow the death penalty in Hawaii,” Otake said.

Much of Miske’s personal belongings were seized during raids by the FBI and Homeland Security, including cars, homes and his boat, which he’s accused of using to dispose of a dead body.

Miske’s attorney claims at least one of his businesses remains operational, that’s Kamaaina Termite & Pest Control in Kakaako but it appears to be closed with all the signs covered-up. Miske’s attorney says a bail hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.

