Police seek tent thief caught on camera in Hamden

    HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) — A suspected package thief is being sought by police in Hamden.

Officers said they responded to a home on Ridge Road on July 12 for the report of a “mail theft.”

Their investigation revealed that the theft happened on July 11 at about 3:30 p.m.

An individual, described as a 5’8” man who wore military fatigue-style pants and a black, an orange baseball hat and no shirt stole a tent from the front of the home.

The tent was valued at $232.00.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gabe Garcia of the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4030.

