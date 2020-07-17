Mutual of Omaha removing Native American imagery from logo

National/World

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — Mutual of Omaha announced the “retirement” of its corporate logo Friday.

Effective immediately, the company will stop using the Native American imagery in its corporate branding as part of several new initiatives addressing “racial equity and social justice,” according to a news release.

The company has earmarked $1 million for community-based initiatives and nonprofit organizations committed to racial equity, inclusivity, economic equality and social justice, the release states. It is also developing “a more robust supplier diversity strategy, proactively seeking out vendors from underrepresented communities and purchasing from suppliers who are demonstrably committed to social justice and racial equity.”

