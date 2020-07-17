Elephant calf at Saint Louis Zoo experiencing developmental setback

National/World

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — Saint Louis Zoo employees are working around the clock to care for their newest elephant calf.

Officials with the zoo reported the calf was born with developmental impairments that limit his ability to feed since birth. As a result, the calf has been very weak at times.

The zoo says more treatments are underway and they will update the public as they learn more. The calf has yet to be named.

He is just the second male elephant born at the Saint Louis Zoo.

