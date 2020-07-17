Caught on camera: Sheriff receives several reports of bear sighting

National/World

Douglas County, CO (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for Highlands Ranch residents to be on the lookout for a bear cub spotted in the Town Center/Foothills area.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the bear was spotted in the dumpster at Big O Tires on Town Center Drive around 10:30 a.m.

It was later spotted at the neighboring golf course, and at approximately 1 p.m. was in someone’s backyard, CPW said.

Authorities urge anyone that spots the animal to leave it alone. They are aware of its presence and are currently tracking it. The story will be updated as changes in events are received.

