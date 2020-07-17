Brookline Deli Owner Says He’s Getting Threats From Customers Who Won’t Wear Face Masks

National/World

Brookline, MA (WBZ) — The owner of a Brookline deli said he’s getting threats from customers who are refusing to wear face masks in his restaurant.

Steven Peljovich, the owner of Michael’s Deli, said a small group of customers is making life hard by not respecting the rules and lashing out if they are asked to put on a mask or wait outside for their orders.

It’s really hard when you are trying to run a business and you need all the revenue you can get, to try to accommodate people like that as politely as you can when they don’t even want to talk to you about it,” Peljovich said. “When you ask them to wear masks and they tell me I can go screw. That is not what they say, but it is what they mean – the language they use I can’t tell you. Or they threaten to never come back.”

Peljovich said customers have even thrown food at him. He’s asking everyone to be considerate and understanding during the coronavirus pandemic.

