Arizona man accused of illegally smuggling migrants while hauling corpse

DOUGLAS, AZ (KTVK) — An Arizona man was taken into custody after investigators said he tried to use his SUV that was hauling a body to smuggle six people into the United States.

According to Border Patrol agents, they inspected a GMC SUV in Douglas around 6 p.m. on Monday. They found six people from Mexico hidden inside the SUV. The agents also discovered a body bag with a corpse inside. Investigators said the driver, who has not been identified, was driving the remains while trying to smuggle the group into the U.S. illegally. The man now faces federal human smuggling charges. The group of six were processed for immigration violations. The body in the SUV was taken to a nearby mortuary.

The Border Patrol said 13-year-olds from Douglas were spotted leaving the area where the SUV had seen. They were eventually stopped and taken into custody. One was released to family while the other was turned over to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office because of an outstanding felony warrant, agents said. An investigation is underway.

