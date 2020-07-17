Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 11:29 am

3-year-old girl accidentally shoots herself, police say

Click here for updates on this story

    Ashland, NE (WOWT) — A 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in the arm just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Ashland police said.

Ashland Police Chief Joe Baudler tells 6 News that the child found a loaded 22-caliber pistol in a cabinet. The round entered near the elbow and exited her arm. The wound was not life-threatening, but the girl was hospitalized for observation.

No citations were issued, but investigation reports will be sent to the Saunders County Attorney.

Baudler said the child’s 36-year-old father was booked on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply