Man dies after being shot by Stockton police during suspect search

STOCKTON, CA (KCRA) — A 39-year-old man died after being shot by Stockton police officers Wednesday afternoon during a search for a homicide suspect, officials said.

The Stockton Police Department said the man, Antwane Burrise, was wanted in connection with the June 1 shooting that killed Renard Thomas, 39. Burrise died later Wednesday night.

Around noon Wednesday, officers found Burrise inside a vehicle in an apartment complex on the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive, police said.

Burrise rammed into a patrol car after an officer tried to block him in to prevent him from escaping, police said.

Officers told Burrise to surrender, but police said he accelerated backward toward an undercover officer.

The undercover officer and two uniformed officers then shot at Burrise when they thought he was going to run them over, police said.

The Stockton Police Department said the officers continued to give commands to Burrise, but they noticed there was no movement from inside the vehicle.

Officers then used less-lethal shotgun bean bag rounds to break the windows of the vehicle and take Burrise out, police said.

Burrise was transported to a hospital, where he later died. The officers involved in the shooting were uninjured.

When officers searched his vehicle, they found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine underneath the seat. They also found an illegally modified loaded assault rifle with an extended magazine, police said.

Detectives believe Burrise had been responsible for other shootings, street gang activity and other violent crimes in Stockton, police said.

Burrise had been recently released from prison in April and was on post-release community supervision. He was also on federal probation for felon in possession of a firearm and fraud-related crimes, Stockton police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Stockton Police Department’s Investigations Unit at 209-937-8323.

