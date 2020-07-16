Inmates say proper precautions aren’t being taken to prevent spread of COVID-19

National/World

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — Inmates inside the Medium Security Institute, also known as the Workhouse, have concerns about the spread of the coronavirus virus inside the jail.

In a cellphone interview with News 4, one inmate claims four more people have COVID-19 than what is being reported.

Tonya Wilson, who has a loved one in the Workhouse, told News 4 her family member said detainees who tested positive for the coronavirus aren’t being properly quarantined. She also said inmates are having to go weeks without receiving a new mask.

“It’s to the point that they don’t even have them, so they have to walk around with the same mask on for weeks, which is not very sanitary at all,” said Wilson.

An attorney told News 4 that during a visit to MSI, he spotted correctional officers not wearing masks while interacting with detainees.

St. Louis City leaders deny these allegations. Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said employees have been compliant with their mask requirements.

City officials also said there is an adequate supply of mask on hand for both inmates and employees.

So far, the city said six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. They said none of their correctional officers have tested positive. However, they also said if there were positive cases that information wouldn’t be made public for privacy reasons.

City officials told News 4 they consider their prevention steps to be a success. They also said they are cleaning and taking temperatures while following CDC guidelines.

