Des Moines police believe man shot woman before turning gun on himself

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, IA (KCCI) — The Des Moines Police Department said Thursday that a man found dead inside a home shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself.

Police arrived at a home at 1775 E. Diehl Ave. on Wednesday to find two bodies inside after a 10-year-old child called 911. Sgt. Paul Parizek said traumatic injury was observed in both people.

According to police, the bodies found in the home were identified as Miranda Arlene Stierwalt, 27, and Daniel Francis Dooley, 33.

A preliminary investigation indicates Dooley shot and killed Stierwalt and then shot and killed himself, according to police.

According to police, Stierwalt and Dooley lived together at the home.

Police said the 10-year-old, who is Stierwalt’s child from a prior relationship, was not inside the home at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check the KCCI Breaking News and Weather App for updates on this developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.