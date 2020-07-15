Some Call On Governor To Mandate Masks: ‘I Struggle With That’

National/World

DENVER, CO (KCNC) — Gov. Jared Polis says he’s concerned about COVID-19 numbers creeping back up, but isn’t willing to commit to a statewide mask mandate. The governor spent weeks urging people to wear masks, but hasn’t resorted to an order or mandate.

“The key to greater economic and social activity is to get the simple things right like wearing a mask when you’re around others. and staying six feet apart,” he said at a Tuesday news conference. “This is a warning that we need to do a bit better because our current trajectory is not one that is sustainable for many months.”

Polis has taken to social media to use comic photos, infographics, and obscene language to get his mask point across. On Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Health issued a mask requirement, and the city of Glendale discussed the order it’s under from the Tri-County Health Department that will be implemented later this month.

At the news conference, Polis even read messages and comments from his social media.

“Tanya Pierce says, ‘Please mandate masks here in Colorado,” he read. “Terry says, ‘Maybe more would wear a mask if it was a statewide mandate.’ That’s a good question. I struggle with that.”

The governor says he’s waiting for data that shows masks are worn more when there’s a specific mandate or law. So far, he hasn’t come across that information.

“It certainly would help sway me toward particular policies if there was strong evidence it increased mask wearing compliance,” Polis said.

