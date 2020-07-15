Farm in Lackawanna County offers support for Black Lives Matter

National/World

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — A family farm in Lackawanna County is not only growing crops but also showing social awareness.

In North Abington Township, Spring Hills Farm is known for its maple syrup and its Christmas trees.

The farm in Lackawanna County has been in the Hull family for 75 years and three generations.

Most recently, the family has announced their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“You don’t see Black Lives Matters signs out in the country that much. We did have someone stop the other day and said, ‘I’m so relieved to see this.’ It’s a small thing that’s spreading,” said Lala Hull Zeitlyn.

The support for the movement goes much further than just the sign that can be seen from the road while driving by.

“It’s like there’s an opportunity now as things unfold. Opportunities like this can be missed; we’ve seen them missed before. We’re just trying to do as much as we can to make this come to some meaningful fruition,” Tim Hawkesworth said.

Outreach and education have always been an important value to the Hull family, and several years ago, they started the Spring Hills Foundation in an effort to teach kids about nature and agriculture.

Now, the foundation is committed to expanding on programs that will benefit the Black Lives Matter movement and marginalized communities that have historically been excluded from farming.

“How do we establish the places where those conversations can take place so that that change becomes a mandate?”

The Hull family believes this is a safe place to have those conversations to bring those from marginalized communities here to learn about farming and learn from each other.

“Not just the educational part, but who we are serving, how we are serving this community, and how much we have to learn. I think one of the big things is, we have a lot to learn.”

