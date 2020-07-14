Racine investigator caught in crossfire during shooting in Milwaukee

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — An investigator with the Racine Police Special Investigations Unit was shot at in his squad car when an unrelated disturbance broke out at 12 p.m. Monday, July 13 near 11th and Lockwood in Racine.

According to officials, the investigator was on assignment near 11th and Lockwood when an unrelated civil disturbance broke out between two parties. The parties both brandished handguns and began firing at each other with the investigator caught in the crossfire. Racine police say the investigator was sitting in his squad and the squad was struck several times. The investigator received several scratches from the glass that was struck by gunfire.

The investigator exited his squad and identified himself as an officer. One party ran and the other dropped their handgun and was taken into custody, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still seeking one party that was involved with the incident.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.