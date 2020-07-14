Man can’t see wife in nursing home; has daily routine to show her she’s loved

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Lexington, NC (WGHP) — A Lexington man is counting the days until he can see his wife in person.

She’s in a nursing home where visitors have not been allowed since the start of the pandemic.

106 days. That’s the longest Grady Burdette has gone without seeing his wife Betty.

For the last two years, Grady has visited his wife every day.

“I would go down there every day and sit with her and talk to her,” Grady said.

But with nursing homes closed to visitors across the country, Grady has to keep his distance and find other ways to let Betty know she’s loved and constantly on his mind.

“I call her twice a day now just to make sure she knows she’s got somebody,” Grady said.

The couple met later in life at a church service. Grady sang in the choir and Betty played piano. They dated for three months before tying the knot 11 years ago.

“The Lord says in sickness and health. You’re supposed to love each other and that I do anyway,” Grady said.

Grady and Betty have their own health battles and not being able to see each other in person takes a toll.

“All I want to do is see her,” Grady said.

Grady fights to stay positive, dropping off home-cooked meals and lifting Betty’s spirits over the phone.

“I still love her, I still tell her she’s the best baby in the world. She finally agreed with me and said I know it,” Grady said.

A routine Grady repeats every day and vows to continue until he finally gets to see his darling wife again in person.

Once a week, Grady’s daughter sets up a FaceTime call with the nurses at Lexington Health Care Center so he and Betty can virtually see each other.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.