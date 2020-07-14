‘It’s One Of The Most Wonderful Things That Has Ever Happened To Me’: Honor Flight South Florida Surprises Veterans With Caravan

National/World

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ( WFOR) — Honor Flight organizers got creative to celebrate veterans whose trip was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honking horns filled the air as an Honor Flight caravan made its way around Broward County over the weekend to pay tribute to some of South Florida’s oldest veterans.

Honor Flights usually fly veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials built in their honor but this time, the tribute stayed on the ground and it was all a surprise.

“We have to be very careful, more careful than the normal populace, because our veterans age range from 50 to the oldest who is 104,” said Honor Flight South Florida Chairman Rick Asper.

“It makes up for the 52 years. This is a welcome home that we didn’t get. I came home proud of what I did. And I know my brothers and sisters out there that are gonna have this parade go by and be as emotional as I am,” said Army Veteran Dennis Berger who served during the Vietnam War.

“Sometimes there’s tears, there’s always smiles and really just usually kind of a disbelief. They’re just humbled by the fact that people care so much about them,” said Honor Flight South Florida Board Member Jessica Easterling.

“I’ve never dreamed of anything like this in my life. I mean, it’s one of the most wonderful things that ever happened to me in my life. Thank you guys,” said Roy Rollins, Vietnam Army Veteran.”

“It’s a logistical challenge as you probably noticed, but there’s just no hard work that’s not worth it. We want to get to all of them. We’re going to try our very, very best,” said Asper.

The goal is to honor these vets from the ground, since they can’t from the air so they realize just how loved, appreciated and respected they are and know that they are not forgotten.

Honor Flight South Florida is a 100% volunteer organization dedicated solely to honoring all veterans in Broward, Dade, and Monroe counties.

