Protestors get behind the wheel to demand justice for Elijah McClain

Aurora, CO (KDVR) — More than two hundred vehicles followed each other on a slow tour of Aurora Sunday demanding action in the death of Elijah McClain.

“It’s a really convenient way of protesting, especially during COVID,” organizer Isabella Dominique told FOX31.

Instead of marching, protesters drove down busy roads and past the Aurora Municipal Center for justice for McClain and changes when it comes to the Aurora Police Department.

“APD has done nothing about it and the state has done nothing about it so we’re really out here to try to educate the community so that people can become more aware,” Dominique said.

The group of protesters wants more consequences for the police officers and paramedics involved in McClain’s death as well as steeper penalties for three APD officers who were fired for sharing a photo mocking a chokehold at the site of McClain’s memorial.

“It’s really just like us fighting the system right back. We were able to put the pressure on them and get them fired but like at the same time they’re appealing, which clearly means that they don’t think they did anything wrong. So it’s really our duty as the people to show up and fight for Elijah,” Dominique said.

The convoy started at Community College of Aurora’s Lowry campus, then turned east down Colfax Avenue. From there, they traveled south on Chambers Road to the Aurora Municipal Center. They continued west on 6th Avenue and before dispersing.

The protest lasted about three hours, during which time they blocked lanes of traffic causing traffic backups in the area.

Organizers say they chose to protest by vehicle Sunday because it helps keep the crowd socially distanced, protected from the hot weather and they can visit communities that otherwise don’t typically see protests.

“I think black and brown communities most importantly. Also lower income communities,” Dominique said.

