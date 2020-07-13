Police in Michigan investigating after noose found in vehicle

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — Saginaw Police are investigating after a resident reported a noose, with a harassing note attached to their vehicle.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Carolina Street and said they found the noose, with a harassing racially sensitive note attached to it in their vehicle.

Police said they are not releasing any more information to help preserve their investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.