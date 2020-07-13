Community rallies around Coffee Cabin, after thieves steal flags, vandalize business

National/World

Parker, CO (KDVR) — The small brown cabin on the corner of Parker Road and Ponderosa Drive carries a big presence. American flags, and thin-blue-line flags surround the parking lot, as cars pull in for a quick fix of caffeine and conversation.

“Everything to me is always about community, and about people,” Coffee Cabin Owner Wesley Crespi said.

Each sticker that lines the windows of his shop tells a story of the service men and women who support his business, and in turn, the people who Crespi tries to support.

In today’s environment, Crespi says supporting law enforcement has never been more necessary.

“How would you like to go to work every single day knowing everybody just despises you and they want to kill you,” Crespi said. “Can you imagine?”

So you can imagine his frustration when he got a call early Friday morning. Someone stole several thin-blue-line flags from his business, and vandalized the area over the window where he takes orders.

“Immediately it was anger, and it was kind of shock,” Crespi said.

The community stepped up immediately, donating new flags and hundreds of dollars towards Crespi. He says he wants to pay that money forward, contributing to a running tab he has to give any veteran or person in uniform a free drink.

He plans on organizing a rally next Sunday at 10 a.m. along Ponderosa Drive outside his business, in support of local law enforcement.

