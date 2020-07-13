At least 64 shot so far in Chicago weekend shootings, including 11 deaths

National/World

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — At least 64 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of 5 a.m. Monday, and 11 of those people died.

Chicago detectives are investigating several shootings, including one in the Avalon Park neighborhood, just south of Grand Crossing. Three women were shot, and one of them died at the hospital.

Police were called to 80th Street and Woodlawn Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night. The victims were just standing on the street with a group of people when someone started shooting. It is unclear if the victims were taking part in some type of memorial or vigil on the block, but candles could be seen lit up on the sidewalk.

All three women shot were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 33-year-old woman died at the hospital. The two other women who were shot are both 28 and are expected to survive.

Chicago police are also trying to figure out who shot three men in Humboldt Park as they stood in the street around 12:45 Sunday morning. A 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near Lawndale Avenue and Thomas Street.

Police believe the victims got into an argument or fight with several men.

