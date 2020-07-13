At least 64 shot so far in Chicago weekend shootings, including 11 deaths

National/World

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — At least 64 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of 5 a.m. Monday, and 11 of those people died.

Chicago detectives are investigating several shootings, including one in the Avalon Park neighborhood, just south of Grand Crossing. Three women were shot, and one of them died at the hospital.

Police were called to 80th Street and Woodlawn Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night. The victims were just standing on the street with a group of people when someone started shooting. It is unclear if the victims were taking part in some type of memorial or vigil on the block, but candles could be seen lit up on the sidewalk.

All three women shot were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 33-year-old woman died at the hospital. The two other women who were shot are both 28 and are expected to survive.

Chicago police are also trying to figure out who shot three men in Humboldt Park as they stood in the street around 12:45 Sunday morning. A 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near Lawndale Avenue and Thomas Street.

Police believe the victims got into an argument or fight with several men.

Two other men, a 23-year-old and a 33-year-old, were in critical condition at Stroger Hospital of Cook County Sunday morning.

In other fatal incidents this weekend:

• A 21-year-old man was approached by a vehicle in the 3000 block of South Paulina Street in the McKinley Park neighborhood at 6:50 p.m. Friday, and someone in the car fired shots. The victim was struck in the face and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. He was identified as Sergio Cervantes.

• At 1:04 a.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man was found in the alley after police responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 7000 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Greater Grand Crossing community. The man was pronounced dead at the scene with gunshot wounds to the back and chest.

• A 41-year-old man was found on the street in the 300 block of North Ashland Avenue on the Near West Side with a gunshot wound to the chest at 1:32 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

• Two men, ages 31 and 35, were on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Congress Parkway in the South Austin neighborhood when someone fired shots at 1:48 a.m. Saturday. The younger man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, while the older man was grazed in the left hand and refused treatment.

• A 33-year-old man was in front of a home in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street around 8:17 p.m. Saturday, when multiple people got out of a vehicle and fired shots. The victim was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. He was identified as Frank Ellis.

• Around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was on the street in the 2100 block of West 71st Street in West Englewood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was struck multiple times in the body and was pronounced dead at the U of C Medical Center.

• Police were called at 9:47 p.m. to the 700 block of West 66th Place in Englewood, where they found a 45-year-old man who was lying on the ground unresponsive. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses were very uncooperative with officers about the incident, police said.

• Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, three men were in a vehicle at a gas station near 70th and Damen in West Englewood, when a silver SUV pulled up, and someone started shooting. A 20-year-old man was shot several times and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the right arm, and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

• Around 1:45 a.m. Monday, a 27-year-old man was standing near 67th and Rhodes in Woodlawn, when a vehicle pulled up and someone shot him in the back of the head. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim survived in one shooting incident Saturday evening in the heart of the Loop. In the 0-99 block of South State Street, between Madison and Monroe streets, witnesses said a 25-year-old man was in street quarreling with an assailant who shot him in the leg at 8:42 p.m. Saturday. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, while the suspect was taken into custody with charges pending and a weapon was recovered.

One of the surviving victims in a Chicago shooting this weekend was a 14-year-old boy. At 2:55 a.m. Sunday, the boy was standing in an alley behind the 6500 block of South Francisco Avenue in the Chicago Lawn community when shots were fired. The boy was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

On Saturday, young people took to the streets to demand an end to the gun violence. Good Kids Mad City organized what they called a “love march” near 64th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greater Grand Crossing. They pointed out the high number of women and children killed in recent weeks, including 7-year-old Natalia Wallace.

They want the mayor and other elected officials to act now by directing more resources to Black and Brown communities on the city’s South and West Sides.

At the march, organizer Nita Tennyson, 22, wore the names of the shooting victims on her back.

“There’s not enough graduations, weddings, baby showers,” she said. “It’s funerals and urns. That’s all I’ve been to in the past four years. And I ended up losing one of my friends this weekend. And I wanted to do the march because it’s enough.”

Two more marches were held Sunday at 3 p.m. in Englewood and 4 p.m. in South Shore.

