Woman suffers graze wound to the head during shooting

New Haven, CT (WFSB) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting after a woman suffered a graze wound to the head.

On Friday around 11:18 p.m., officers responded to the report of a person shot in a townhouse complex on Quinnipiac Avenue.

Officers found the 45-year-old resident suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to the head. Investigators learns the woman was sitting on her front porch when the gunman fired multiple times at the home from the roadway.

The woman was brought to the hospital.

Police are still investigating, but it is unknow if the Friday shooting is related to the Thursday shooting near 1363 Quinnipiac Avenue when a 20-year-old was shot in the ankle.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

