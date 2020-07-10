Protester attacked, tent thrown in street outside City Hall

National/World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A protester was attacked while attending the rally outside of City Hall in downtown St. Louis Thursday night, according to police.

The 59-year-old victim told police he was outside City Hall when he was attacked by another man who was also at the event.

After cutting the victim in the shoulder, the suspect reportedly threw the man’s tent into the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital by witnesses and police were notified of the incident around 10:30 p.m. He was then listed in stable condition.

The incident occurred the same day that city officials said two St. Louis City employees were attacked by protesters while trying to tow vehicles parked illegally.

In that incident, one employee was hit in the face with an assault rifle and the other was punched in the back of the head, according to Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards.

Protesters gathered outside of City Hall on Wednesday demanding Mayor Lyda Krewson’s resignation. They were removed from the area early Friday morning by police.

