Police Search For Suspects In Beating Of Elderly Man At Grocery Store

LANCASTER, CA (KCAL) — Police are searching for two suspects involved in the beating of an elderly man at a grocery store in Lancaster on Wednesday.

Roberto Flores Lopez, 82, was using the bathroom at Superior Grocers on East Avenue J when a man attacked him there, according to his family. He suffered a broken jaw, a broken nose, and several fractures.

“He’s in pretty bad shape,” Francisco Orzorico, Lopez’s son, said in a press conference on Thursday.

Community members said the violent attack will not be tolerated in their neighborhood.

“That is not the way people are to be treated in our area,” said Lancaster resident Henry Hearns.

On Thursday, investigators released photos of the alleged suspects in the incident. The first is a black male, around 20 to 25 years old. He is approximately 5’8″ and 250 lbs.

The second suspect is a black female adult, last seen wearing a multicolored short/romper and a black face mask with red lips.

The man allegedly attacked Flores and robbed him. The female is believed to have accompanied the man into the store. Both were last seen running from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Esswein with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department at (661) 948 – 8466.

