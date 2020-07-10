Multiple lightening strike calls kept firefighters busy during Thursday’s downpours

National/World

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — Afternoon storms kept Gwinnett County firefighters busy on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson with Gwinnett County Fire, units responded to at least five calls related to severe weather.

There were several lightning strike calls that came into 9-1-1 dispatchers:

2800 Weston Brook Lane, Duluth- home suffered fire and water damage after lightening struck the home. There were no injuries and the family of three were still able to reside in the home.

700 block of Beaumont Circle, Duluth-two-story condominium damaged after lightening hit the building. There were no injuries and firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading.

4200 Block of River Mill Drive, Duluth—Lightening struck a home. Firefighters did not locate any damage and the resident contacted the power company to restore power.

700 Block of Lakeshore Drive, Norcross—Large tree fell into yard after being struck by lightning.

