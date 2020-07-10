Man stabbed while waiting to be picked up at Lambert Airport

National/World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A man waiting to be picked up at Lambert Airport was reportedly stabbed by another man Thursday night.

The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. outside of the Gate 5 waiting area, according to a spokesperson for the airport. The man waiting to be picked up was stabbed in the upper body.

The stabbing suspect ran back inside the airport and toward the MetroLink. The suspect hasn’t been arrested but has allegedly been identified from a Facebook Live video.

Airport officials asked for help from the St. Louis County Police Department.

The man stabbed was taken to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

