Virtual Colonel 5k opens Saturday

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

THIBODAUX, LA (WGNO) — The annual Colonel 5k is making a virtual transition in its 3rd year.

The April race was originally postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but has been rescheduled for July 18th.

The 5k will have both a virtual and in-person option for runners to take part in.

Virtual participants will have from Saturday, July 11th to Saturday, July 18th to complete the run on their own time and submit their times to race officials.

In-person runners will run the designated route on campus on Saturday, July 18th.

Head Cross Country and Track & Field Coach Stefanie Slekis has organized the event all 3 years.

Coach Slekis says, “Anything we raise is more than we raise by not having it. So, for us the virtual race was a no brainer that people in our community will want to sign up and support our teams. The past 2 years we have raised $2,000 and $3,000, so this year we don’t have a set amount just kind of hey lets see who wants to be involved and support our teams. I’m hoping that we can raise over $1,000, keep the tradition going, and use it as we see fit with everything going on with COVID-19.”

To register, or learn more about the Colonel 5k, click here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.