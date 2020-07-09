Suspects emerged from bushes before shooting women in downtown St. Louis,

National/World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Three people were shot outside of the City Garden in downtown St. Louis Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at 9th and Market.

According to police, two women in their 30s and a 16-year-old girl were shot by two men who emerged from nearby bushes and announced a robbery. The suspects reportedly began shooting at the women before running from the area.

The three shooting victims were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The suspects did not get any property from the group, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

