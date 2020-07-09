St. Louis City employees attacked by protesters outside of City Hall

National/World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Two St. Louis City employees were allegedly attacked by protesters outside of City Hall while attempting to tow vehicles parked illegally overnight.

According to police, around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, two 47-year-old men were at 13th and Chestnut to tow vehicles parked in a no parking zone when they were overtaken by protesters who climbed onto the tow trucks and laid down in the street in front of them.

One of the workers was hit twice in the face with an assault rifle and the other was punched in the back of the head, said Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards

The two suspects ran from the area following the incident.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Mayor Lyda Krewson said those responsible for the attack will be arrested and held accountable.

In a statement, Judge Edwards said he has had several amicable conversations with various protest group leaders recently. He also said the people responsible for the overnight attack must be held accountable and are not peaceful.

The attack occurred as protesters camped outside of City Hall overnight calling for the resignation of Mayor Krewson.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to call police.

