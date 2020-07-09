Man Injured In Shooting Says Woman Who Was Killed Pushed Him Out Of The Way

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — A shooting in the Flatiron District claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman Friday.

Erica Lopez grew up in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Loved ones say she spent most of her time at an art gallery.

That’s where many of them went Saturday to remember her.

The NYPD says she was shot in the chest just after midnight Friday near the corner of East 26th Street and Fifth Avenue, which is close to Madison Square Park.

Authorities say she was with a 21-year-old man who was also shot in the leg but survived his injuries.

CBS2’s Cory James spoke with a close friend of Lopez who says the other victim and Lopez were out on a date.

She says he told family and friends Lopez pushed him out of the way when shots were fired.

“She is beautiful inside and out, responsible, caring for everyone that she knew around her. Everything good you can imagine in someone, she had everything,” said Alma Corona, a friend of Lopez. “She died a hero.”

Saturday night, an exhibit to honor Lopez will be shown at Rene Soto Gallery in Norwalk.

It will also focus on racial injustice and a push to end gun violence, two issues friends say Lopez was passionate about.

Police announced Saturday that 27-year-old Ruddy Osias, of Queens, had been arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting.

CBS2 reached out to Lopez’s family but they are asking for privacy during this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.