Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Surprises Family With New House

PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says he just tackled one of the biggest accomplishments of his life.

Smith-Schuster surprised his family with a new house in California, he announced on his YouTube channel.

“This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life and a dream come true! I’ve wanted to do this for so long, finally being able to do this is just unbelievable to me,” Smith-Schuster said on Twitter.

Smith-Schuster said he grew up in a house with 23 people, did not have his own bed until he went to college and did not have his own room until reaching the NFL. He says he slept on the floor a lot as a child.

“I think it’s everyone’s dream to take care of their family at some point in their life, especially their parents,” Smith-Schuster said in the video. “For me, myself, I’m buying my mom and dad a house. This is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid, and it’s legit the best thing ever.”

Smith-Schuster said his parents were looking at three houses, and he broke the news to his mom on FaceTime in May.

The 23-year-old then shared the news in June with his siblings while they were standing outside the home for a picture.

He convinced his siblings to come to the house by saying they were going swimming at his Airbnb.

“They won’t ever have to worry about having a roof over their heads,” Smith-Schuster said.

Smith-Schuster’s teammate James Conner also recently surprised his mother with a house.

