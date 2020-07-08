Man shot and killed by troopers during a welfare check identified

National/World

MONROE COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — The man shot and killed by troopers on Monday in Smithfield Township has been identified as Joey Hoffman, 40, of Jim Thorpe.

State Police shot and killed a man Monday morning at a home in Monroe County.

Troopers went to the home on Mosier’s Knob Road near Marshalls Creek around 10 a.m. for a welfare check.

According to state police, when they arrived, the man at the home began to yell at troopers.

When they tried to detain him, he ran to a garage, where he refused to come out, and pointed a gun at police.

The man refused to drop his weapon and was shot and killed by troopers.

The Monroe County District Attorney and State police are investigating the shooting in Monroe County.

