Man arrested for dancing on, destroying Metro Police car during May riot
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A man is facing charges for his alleged involvement during the riots in downtown Nashville back in May.
Metro Police say 20-year-old Parker Buckner was charged overnight with vandalism.
According to officials, Buckner was standing on the hood of a MNPD Marked Police car that was parked on the Gay Street connector.
Video surveillance shows Buckner dancing while on the hood and then using a stick-shaped object to smash out the driver door window of the police car.
His bond has been set at $75,000.
