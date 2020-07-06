‘Get down:’ Parents, players duck down as man gets fatally shot near baseball game

National/World

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — At least 20 people were shot since Friday afternoon in St. Louis City and seven of those victims died. One murder happened as a baseball game was taking place at a school in the Dutchtown neighborhood Saturday.

Parents and their children playing at St. Mary’s High School heard the situation unfold and their reaction was caught on camera. You can hear gunshots and then someone saying “get down guys. Everybody down.”

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim. John Young III, 42, was a few blocks away from the game near South Spring Ave. and Neosho.

Police said Antonio Carter, 30 was in an argument with Young when he pulled his gun and shot Young at 11:30 a.m.

Young was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Carter was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with first-degree.

