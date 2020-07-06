Fire causes $100,000 in damages after fireworks

National/World

Lancaster, PA (WPMT) — Officials say five properties have exterior damage as a result of a late-night fire, caused by July 4 fireworks in Lancaster Southwest Community.

The fireworks were discharged within 50 feet of the building, according to the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire.

Officials say fire damages are estimated to be $100,000.

The Lancaster City Fire Marshal Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Lancaster City ordinance place restrictions on where fireworks can be used:

• They cannot be ignited or discharged on a public or private property without express permission of the property owner.

• They cannot be discharged from or within a motor vehicle or building.

• They cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building.

• They cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether a person is actually present.

• They cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug.

