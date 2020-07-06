Dept. of Public Safety HQ vandalized during violent night

National/World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — The Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters on United Avenue was vandalized early Sunday morning when a large group descended on the building armed with rocks, spray paint, fireworks, bricks and Molotov cocktails.

“I heard the glass break and I saw somebody throw in what was flaming from before,” said Kimberly Krautter, who witnessed the event.

The Georgia State Patrol said the group was estimated to be between 60 and 100 people and they were dressed in dark clothing with many wearing masks.

“Their one mission was to destruct property and that’s what they did,” said Lt. Stallings of the Georgia State Patrol.

According to Lt. Stallings of the Georgia State Patrol, the group caused extensive damage to multiple windows along the front of the building, damaged a DPS car parked in front of the building, and heavily spray painted several places. Fireworks were also tossed into the building causing a small fire in one of the offices.

The State Patrol said DPS personnel were able to extinguish the fire, but two employees were treated for smoke inhalation from the fire. The Department of Public Safety said the estimated cost of the damage to the building is in the thousands.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Department of Safety are both investigating the incident.

“At this time there’s not been a group that we have been told who is claimed or that said that this was you know,” said Lt. Stallings of the Georgia State Patrol.

