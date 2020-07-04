Family offers reward for return of Big Foot statue

National/World

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV ) — A statue of Bigfoot was stolen from a Brightwood family’s home sometime between the evening of June 29 and the morning of June 30.

The Wille family said they’ve had the statue for almost two years and “NoMo” has become a part of the family.

Kate Wille said she and her husband announced their pregnancy with the statue and hoped to continue taking pictures of their newborn daughter with it as she grows.

Will said she hoped it was just one of her friends playing a joke, but the statue has been missing for more than a week.

The Wille family is now offering a $200 reward for its return, no questions asked.

You can submit tips or any information at tiny.cc/nomobigfoot.

“He was like a part of our family and we, I keep thinking, I wake up every morning thinking he’s going to be back, like this morning I woke up looked outside, not there,” Wille said.

The family said they did file a police report, but hope that whoever took NoMo will bring him back. The statue is about four feet tall and weighs more than 100 pounds.

