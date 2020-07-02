PSU to offer flexible course options for students this fall term

National/World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Portland State University announced Thursday a flexible fall term that will allow students to take classes in person or remotely.

PSU officials sent a letter to students, faculty and staff outlining the university’s “Fall Flex” format, which begins on Sept. 28.

The format will protect community members at a higher risk for COVID-19 while continuing face-to-face instruction when it can be conducted safely, PSU said.

PSU said it’s updating more than 150 classrooms to allow for remote learning and to meet social distancing guidelines for in-person learning.

This summer, hundreds of PSU faculty members will attend training sessions to enhance and expand remote teaching skills.

PSU said it will “follow the guidance put forward from the Oregon Health Authority and Gov. Kate Brown and will need to remain flexible.”

The Fall Flex term will offer students different course formats. The fall course schedule will be updated by mid-August, according to PSU.

PSU said fall instruction will fit into the following categories:

Remote Courses: A large number of courses will be taught remotely to accommodate the needs and health interests of faculty and students.

In-Person Courses: We are working to provide in-person options for up to 10 percent to 20 percent of our courses, particularly those where an in-person experience is most effective for student learning. Student and faculty safety is our highest priority. We are creating safe classrooms that include enhanced square footage per student for appropriate social distancing and improved air ventilation. As with all indoor spaces on campus, masks will be required and cleaning protocols will be enhanced.

Flex Courses: These classes will take advantage of enhanced technology capabilities to allow students and faculty to choose formats that are best suited to meet learning goals and that provide the flexibility to accommodate public health requirements.

Online Courses: PSU will continue to offer an array of fully online courses.

For more information about the Fall Flex term and other changes to the PSU campus, visit pdx.edu/flexible-fall-psu.

