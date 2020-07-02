Market adds extra security after photo of man carrying rifle while shopping goes viral

National/World

Lancaster, PA (WPMT) — Lancaster Central Market announced it will add additional security staff after a viral post about a customer carrying a rifle there went viral on social media last weekend.

On June 27, photos of the man, who was carrying a rifle while shopping at Market, began circulating on social media.

In response, the Central Market Trust said Wednesday on its website that it was adding additional security staff “this weekend and as needed in the future” in an effort to “preserve our family-friendly atmosphere.”

LancasterOnline reports that the security staff will be unarmed.

Because Pennsylvania is an open-carry state — which means people can openly carry firearms in any county but Philadelphia — the patron was within his rights to carry a rifle while shopping, Market officials and Lancaster mayor Danine Sorace said in statements responding to viral social media posts about the incident.

“Recently, Lancaster Central Market has found itself pushed into the ongoing conversation about gun rights,” Wednesday’s post on the Market website said. “As a public, city-owned building, we respect everyone’s legal rights as well as their personal right to individual opinion. Above all, we value the safety of our staff, standholders, and patrons.

“While we request that patrons leave their firearms at home, we understand that ‘open carry’ laws in the state of Pennsylvania allow firearms in public spaces. When individuals exercise their ‘open carry’ right in Market, our policy is to notify police of the situation to ensure that everyone within Market feels a sense of security. We never want customers or employees to feel unsafe in Market.

“We understand that some may not feel this solution is enough. This is a policy issue that creates strong feelings and passionate debate. We encourage everyone to share your views on state firearm policies with your state representatives.

“We hope that everyone will continue to support Market, show your appreciation for our 65 independent business owners, and respect the concerns of your fellow community members.”

