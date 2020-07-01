Walmart achieves goal of hiring 250,000 Veteran Associates

National/World

BENTONVILLE, AR (KFSM) — On Wednesday (July 1) Walmart announced it had surpassed the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment (VWHC) goal of hiring $250,000 veteran associates.

More than 265,000 veteran associates have been hired, and more than 44,000 of them have been promoted to roles with higher pay and greater responsibility at Walmart and Sam’s Club.

“We’re forever grateful to our veterans for their service, and it’s an honor to offer them opportunities at Walmart,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart Inc. “To reach this goal so quickly says a lot about our company as a great place to work and build a career. I’m proud of the commitment we’ve made to veterans and their families, and I’m thrilled that so many have decided to join us. They are critical in helping us achieve a more diverse and inclusive future.”

Walmart passed the 250,000 hires milestone four months ago but delayed the announcement due to the impact of COVID-19.

Jessica Huntsman returned to civilian life after almost ten years of service in the U.S. Army and found it challenging to find a job.

“I put in so many applications when I left, but no one wanted to take a look,” she said. “I asked myself, ‘I check all of these boxes, why does no one want to hire me?’”

Huntsman was hired as a developmental store manager in 2010, had a very successful career since, and now works at the Walmart Home Office in Bentonville.

In 2013 on Memorial Day, the VWHC guaranteed a job offer to any eligible, honorably discharged U.S. veteran.

“We’re proud of our ability to present opportunities to the talented service members who’ve honorably served our country,” said Brynt Parmeter, senior director for Walmart Military Programs. “This is such an important time for us,” he said. “Our company is committed to building relationships across this community to advance and improve both economic opportunity and overall well-being. “Now, as we look ahead, we will find new ways to help veterans and military spouses find meaningful futures through employment, entrepreneurship, learning, and health and wellness initiatives,” he added.

