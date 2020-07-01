Suffield EMT released from hospital after battling COVID-19

National/World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — On Wednesday, a Connecticut hero received a hero’s welcome, as he finally was discharged from Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford.

Suffield ambulance EMT John Ryan spent the last 58 days at the hospital as he recovered from COVID-19.

He said he believes he got sick from treating a patient who had been infected.

On Wednesday, dozens of his colleagues greeted John with cheers and hugs.

He said the support and love is overwhelming.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much I feel for all these people. What they did for me, and the response I got from everybody, is just incredible,” Ryan said.

He hopes to be able to walk again soon, and he already has an even bigger goal in mind, saying he plans to serve as an EMT again by October.

