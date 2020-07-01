Guest spits on team member, coughs on counter at Little Man Ice Cream due to outrage over mask policy

National/World

DENVER, CO (KDVR) — The owner of Little Man Ice Cream in Denver says guests who were outraged by a policy to wear masks have acted out by spitting on a team member and coughing all over the counter and toward other guests.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Paul Tamburello shared an update on the business, including some of what he calls “upsetting stories” about guests outrage over wearing masks.

“In the last week, our staff have reported some guest experiences that literally makes my heart hurt around our requirement for people to wear masks.”, shared Tamburello.

Tamburello explained how he respects some for their decision to not wear a mask but also shared how his business is asking people to wear masks to protect his employees.

“We have had a team member spit upon. Another guest was angry and proceeded to cough all over our counter and toward other guests. These stories are beyond upsetting. We are taking every precaution to keep our Little Man Family safe and to extend that effort to our community at large. C’mon folks, this is a minor inconvenience at best. We ask you to please wear a mask when you come see us. We are making the best choices we can to protect the young people in our care. I implore you to be courteous and observe our regulations.”

Little Man Ice Cream is located at 2620 16th Street in Denver.

