City of Milwaukee enters Phase 4 of reopening

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — The City of Milwaukee is officially in Phase 4 of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city entered Phase 4 at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1. It means bars and restaurants can operate at 50 percent capacity. Retail stores are now allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity.

The Milwaukee Health Department is still requiring social distancing measures to be in place and encouraging businesses to promote good hygiene and mask wearing.

A woman visiting Milwaukee from Kentucky said she’s impressed with how the city has handled the reopening and feels safe going to restaurants.

“It seems every table is at least six feet apart and we’ve seen the mask requirements,” Courtney Freeman said. “We just walked down the Milwaukee Public Market which is really fun and everybody was wearing a mask. It’s nice to see people actually do follow the rules that are needed to keep us all safe.”

The city will remain in Phase 4 for at least two weeks.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.